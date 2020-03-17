Fraport Taking Measures to Counter the Spread of Coronavirus in Greek Airports

ATHENS – Measures to counter the spread of coronavirus have been taken by Fraport Greece, the management and operating body of the 14 Greek regional airports, including that of Thessaloniki.

Fraport Greece has been in constant contact with Greek authorities since January, among them the National Public Health Organisation, regarding the implementation of coronavirus measures. In an announcement to inform passengers and the general public, Fraport said that it has strictly adhered to the action plan adopted by the NPHO for Covid-19, which is also in line with the contingency plans prepared by the company based on the requirements of international and national regulatory frameworks and which are approved by the Civil Aviation Authority.

Since January 2020, personal protective gear (masks, gloves, antiseptics, disposable robes, headgear and goggles) have been provided. Security guards at departure checkpoints wear mandatory masks, while gloves are provided as part of the standard procedure at all Fraport Greece airports.

Airport staff regularly advise passengers and public to keep a safe distance of at least 1.5 meters when queueing at check-in and departure gates. In order to avoid the use of buses for passenger embarkation and disembarkation, the walk-in-walk-out procedure is used whenever possible, with passengers walking from the terminal to the aircraft and vice versa, instead of using buses.