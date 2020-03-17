Annunciation Greek Orthodox Parish in Woburn Closed Due to COVID-19

BOSTON. The Annunciation Greek Orthodox parish of Woburn Massachusetts closed and has suspended all the Liturgies and Sacred Services until further notice.

The closing of the parish was announced of the Facebook with the following paragraph: “Please be advised that after serious consideration regarding the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and concern for our parishioners, Annunciation Woburn is cancelling all services until further notice. If you are in need of pastoral services, please contact the Church office. Thank you for understanding.”

The decision was taken by the priest and the parish council.

The Woburn parish is approximately 12 miles Northeast of Boston and it is the parish where the late Archbishop and President of Cyprus Makarios served while doing graduate studies at Boston University.

Fr. Demetrios Mott is the parish priest the last five years since his ordination on the Sunday of Pentecost of 2015 and was assigned at the Woburn parish. Fr. Mott didn’t return the TNH’S telephone calls to the church office and also his mobile.

The last few years former parishioners of the neighboring parish of St. Athanasios in Arlington attend Liturgy and Services at the Annunciation in Woburn after the massive exodus that occurred due to the tragicomic turmoil three years ago cause by the ousted of Fr. Nicholas Kastanas by Metropolitan Methodios.