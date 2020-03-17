Petsas: It Is Probable that Greeks Shall Be Spending Easter at Home Due to COVID-19

ATHENS – “The Holy Synod’s decision was in a very good direction,” government spokesperson Stelios Petsas said on Tuesday regarding the decision to suspend the operation of all places of worship until March 30. “There was an issue with the Sunday services and the Prime Minister took the decision that they should be held only with the priests [and without a congregation] and this applies not only to the Orthodox Church but all creeds, meaning they will not be open to the faithful,” he said to SKAI television, while noting that it was probable that Greeks will be spending Easter at home.

However, he added, it was best to avoid speculation and to wait and see what will happens in the next two weeks, after which the situation will be re-evaluated.

Petsas said that care must be taken so that the health system does not collapse: “We should not rush to the hospital for trivial matters so that the people that really need it can be hospitalised. We are ready to step up protection measures and lift them once specialists say it is safe to do so.”

He underlined that one of the steps on which there appears to be progress after the European Commission’s decision on Monday is on the way that the Schengen zone will be protected. “Greece is in a part of Europe whose borders are also the EU’s external borders, such as its borders with Turkey, for example. We have already closed other borders, such as those with Albania and North Macedonia, and we will take any necessary measures to restrict air travel. Possibly, this may be a general closure of the borders if this is the direction given after the extraordinary EU Summit that European Council President Charles Michel has convened on Tuesday evening.”

Petsas underlined the need for relief to the economy after the shutdown of all the sectors of economic activity, which impacts a great many enterprises and workers.

Referring to the national health system, he said that the government is doing everything possible to increase the capacity of the system and reiterated that, provided people stay at home, follow the advice of experts and avoid interactions with others, the health system will not be threatened with collapse.