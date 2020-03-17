On the Spread of the Coronavirus in Italy

To the Editor:

It was very strange to me that Italy was hit earlier and harder by the coronavirus than any other European country. A Chinese friend told me that the explanation was in Chinese-American newspapers.

Top Italian designers, generally located in Milan, want to advertise that their goods are manufactured in Italy. For cheap labor they brought over Chinese workers. Most of these workers went back home for Chinese New Year and returned just before the news of the coronavirus blew up.

That should teach Italy to try to undercut Italian wages! But greed will win out.

Marina Angel

Professor of Law Emerita

Temple University School of Law

Philadelphia, PA