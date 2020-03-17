Despina Anastasiou Crowned Miss Greek Independence 2020

ASTORIA – Despina Anastasiou, 17, representing Athens, was named Miss Greek Independence for 2020 at the annual competition held on March 8 at the Stathakion Cultural Center in Astoria.

The event was well-attended and proceeded without any delay to the program, though it took place almost simultaneously with the rally in Athens Square in support of Greece during the latest refugee crisis.

Eight contestants participated this year: Miss Kassos, Kalliopi Perseli, Miss Arcadia, Gianna Koulouri, Miss Athens, Despina Anastasiou, Miss Crete, Zoe …