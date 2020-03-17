Greeks Most At Risk from COVID-19 Promised More Aid 

ATHENS – Greek citizens most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, especially the elderly or those already in ill health, will get help from municipalities to deal with restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the disease.

That includes helping them get prescriptions if they are not able to visit pharmacies or go shopping, said a measure from the Interior Ministry, reported Kathimerini, as most businesses were shut down, except for essential operations including supermarkets, banks, drug stores, repair shops and others.

In a memo, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos ordered that municipal employees who have been temporarily relieved from duties requiring constant contact with the general public be put into the service of local “help at home” programs, which cater mainly to elderly housebound residents who do not have a caregiver.

Under the emergency measure, local authorities will have to create a new record of citizens requiring assistance, including the indigent, the report added, with households assigned care workers who will ensure that they receive the medicines and household supplies they need, as well as ensuring access to basic sanitation and health services.

More employees will also be assigned to manning municipal authorities’ telephone centers and websites to process requests from citizens in need of assistance at home and local officials responsible without access to those facilities being required to set up a system ensuring that help is available even in the most remote parts of the country.