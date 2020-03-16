Greek Church Suspends All but Sunday Liturgies

ATHENS – All church services exept the Sunday morning liturgy (7:00 am-8:00 am) will be suspended, the Standing Holy Synod of the Church of Greece decided on Monday, in the latest of measures to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.
Following suggestions from political leaders and infectious disease spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras, who briefed the Holy Synod on Monday afternoon, the church’s administrative body said it would officiate in holy sacraments for the immediate family only, if these cannot be postponed. Funerals and memorial services will be conducted for the immediate family alone, while the memorial services would only be carried out at the grave.
The Holy Synod also called on the aged and people who have long-standing health issues to remain home in order to avoid contact with others.
It added that monasteries will hold their scheduled liturgies without visitors present.
The church “adopts all measures taken the Greek state to manage the spread of the virus, and will do the same for anything else proposed in relation to the development of the virus in the immediate future,” it said.
3 Comments
The fake news media of TNH ..accountable for spreading the most horrific virus in the world…the” War Virus” exclusively originating from U.S and Nato countries ..which has been spread thru propaganda lies and hate by TNH and there Aristocracy of elitist media outlets to kill ..as stated by Donald Trump and admitted as follows!
” MILLIONS OF FOREIGN CITIZENS AND THOUSANDS OF AMERICAN SOLDIERS HAVE BEEN KILLED BY OUR INVOLVEMENT IN THE MIDDLE EAST AND 6 TRILLION DOLLARS SPENT ALL BASED ON LIES AND FALSE PREMISES” THE GREATEST MISTAKE IN AMERICAN HISTORY”
“THE ” AMERICAN WAR VIRUS” HAS ALSO KILLED THOUSANDS OF MIGRANT FOREIGN CITIZENS ESCAPING THE VIOLENCE AND WARS OF U.S AND NATO MEMBERS..LIKE TURKEY AND GREECE..WITH THERE ISIS AND AL QUEDA TERRORIST JIHADIST MERCENARIES IN THR MIDDLE EAST ..AND SCANDALOUSLY EXPOSED WITH NATO TURKEY AND AMERICA ILLEGAL INVASIONS , WAR CRIMES, OCCUPATION, AND CONFISCATION OF THE OIL AND GAS FIELDS OF SYRIA!
THE “AMERICAN WAR VIRUS” HAS BEEN JOINED BY” BIOLOGICAL WAR VIRUS” CALL THE CORNVIRUS TO ECONOMICALLY DESTABILIZE NOT ONLY THE REGIMES OF CHINA, BUT IRAN , ITALY AND EU, AND AMERICA ITSELFALL IDENTIFIED AS THREATS TO THE DEGENERATE C.I.A , STATE DEPARTMENT, AND MARXIST CAPITALIST WAR MONGERS OF THE REPUBLICAN AND DEMOCRATIC PARTIES AND THERE CORPORATE AND PRIVATE BILLIONAIRES!
UNLIKE THE CORVIRUS ..IF UNCONTAINED, IT WILL SPREAD ITS VIRUS TO RUSSIA AND CHINA..AND RESULT IN THE EXTINCTION OF HUMANITY
CONT…
TODAY….3 AMERICAN SOLDIERS WERE KILLED BY THE “AMERICAN WAR VIRUS” IN IRAQ BY UNKNOWN IRAQI MILITIA..FOR REFUSING TO END THERE 20 YEAR OCCUPATION OF THE PEOPLE OF IRAQ AT THE REQUEST OF THE IRAQI GOVERNMENT AND ITS PEOPLE! IN RESPONSE ..LIKE NAZI OCCUPATION TROOPS IN GREECE..THEY RETALIATED BY KILLING 5 IRAQI CITIZENS! WHICH NOW ADD TO THE WAR CRIMES GENOCIDE OF 1 MILLION IRAQI CITIZENS IN 2003 TO TAKE OVER THERE OIL AND GAS FIELDS…ALL BASED ON LIES!
WHILE TNH PROMOTES THE CLOSING OF CHURCHES TO STOP THE GATHERING OF FAITHFULL GREEK ORTHODOX CHRISTIANS IN THE ORIGINAL CHURCH OF CHRIST TO PRAY TO THE SAVIOUR OF MANKIND AND IN BEING BAPTIZED PUT THERE LIVES AND SOULS IN HIS HANDS FOR THE PEACE AND HAPPINESS OF THEIR LIVES, TNH, THE SUPPORTER OF VIRUSES ..CALLED “AMERICAN WAR” AND CONVIRUS…SAY NOT ONE WORD ..ABOUT CLOSING U.S AND NATO BASES NOT ONLY IN GREECE ,BUT THE ENTIRE WORLD AND STOP THE GATHERING OF AMERICAN WARPLANES AND SOLDIERS INFECTED BY THE “WAR VIRUS AND CONVIRUS WHICH THE NOW THREATEN IN THE 890 U.S BASES IN 80 COUNTRIES OF THE WORLD!
NO GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH SHOULD BE CLOSED ANY DAY…BECAUSE WE ARE THE ULTIMATE CARETAKERS OF THE HOME OF CHRIST..WHERE THE ONLY FEAR SHOULD BE OF THE EVIL OUTSIDE OUR CHURCHES!
WILL THEY CLOSE THE CHURCH OF NATIVITY IN BETHLEHEM AND THE HOLY SEPULCHER THE HOLIEST CHURCHES ..WHO HAPPEN TO BE UNDER THE CARE OF THE GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH”
OF COURSE, THESE DEGENERATES DO NOT
How rude + insensitive to gripe on your endless angry diatribe Michael Gianakos
Please – Rome is burning –
the world as we knew is crashing + burning,
we’re held hostage…but spiritually,
the one solid rock, is our Mother Church.
Thank God we’ve livestream to hear sermons even if we can’t attend.
Start humbling yourself + pray y’all!
This could be a long sojourn.
As the Mt. Athos monks I’ve met taught me to say to everything that happens:
May It Be Blessed👼