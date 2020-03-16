Arizona Coyotes Owner, Arena to Pay Part-Time Employees

The Arizona Coyotes will pay all part-time arena and team employees through the end of the previously scheduled NHL season.

Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo and his family have partnered with Gila River Arena to pay part-time and hourly arena employees scheduled to work the team’s final eight home games. All part-time and hourly team employees will be paid through April 4.

The Coyotes also will pay part-time Tucson Roadrunners employees affected by the suspension of the American Hockey League.

The NHL announced last week it would pause the 2019-20 season in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coyotes defenseman Aaron Ness became the NHL’s first known player to be tested for COVID-19 after experiencing flu-like symptoms last week. His agent, Neil Sheehy, said Monday that Ness tested negative for the virus.