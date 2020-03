Let’s change the subject today. We can’t talk about the coronavirus all the time. We will go crazy.

After all, what is the value of saying that our lives have changed. This is no longer news.

It is not even worth mentioning that our President has tested negative for the virus.

That our lives have changed is now obvious. Take a stroll outside your home and you’ll find out. The roads are almost empty. The stores – except for the supermarkets – …