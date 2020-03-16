World’s Leaders Congratulate Greece’s New President, Katerina Sakellaropoulou

ATHENS – The leaders of the United States, China and France were among those to congratulate newly-sworn-in Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the first woman to become president of Greece.

Messages came in on Monday from United States President Donald Trump, People’s Republic of China President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank Walter Steinmeier, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev who spoke of the relationship between Greece and their countries.

Radev also thanked Greece through Sakellaropoulou for its handling of the protection of the EU borders at Evros and invited the new president to visit his country the soonest possible.