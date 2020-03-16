Greek PM Mitsotakis Urges People to Stay Home, Chairs First E-Presence Online Meeting

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday posted a video on Twitter urging citizens to stay at home, as the most basic personal protection measure against the coronavirus.

“These moments are very crucial. It’s time to show responsibility: Follow all the experts’ instructions. Protect the population’s vulnerable groups. Stay at home as much as possible,” he wrote.

Οι στιγμές είναι πολύ κρίσιμες. Είναι η ώρα να δείξουμε υπεθυνότητα: Να ακολουθήσουμε όλοι τις οδηγίες των ειδικών. Να προστατεύσουμε τις ευπαθείς ομάδες του πληθυσμού. Να μείνουμε όσο το δυνατόν περισσότερο σπίτι. #menoume_spiti pic.twitter.com/qBMBCtIFKu — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) March 16, 2020

First e:Presence online meeting chaired by prime minister

The first online meeting using the new e:Presence platform was held on Monday at the Maximos Mansion, in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis explained the use of the electronic platform, through which all public-sector staff will be able to carry out meetings and work remotely.

Participants in the online meeting included State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, Deputy Minister and government spokesperson Stelios Petsas and Deputy Minister responsible for the coordination of the government’s work Akis Skertsos.

Έγινε η πρώτη σύσκεψη μέσω της πλατφόρμας e:Presence, η οποία δίνει τη δυνατότητα σε όλους τους Δ/Υ να πραγματοποιούν εξ αποστάσεως συσκέψεις. Παραδόθηκε από το @MinDigitalGr σε πλήρη λειτουργία στο πλαίσιο διευκόλυνσης της τηλεργασίας λόγω κορονοϊού. https://t.co/LQjgXn15y7 pic.twitter.com/6clH5SJ1Lt — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) March 16, 2020