Greek Coronavirus Specialist Tsiodras to Address Holy Synod Meeting, by Invitation of Archbishop Ieronymos

ATHENS – Archbishop Ieronymos of Greece and All Athens has invited infectious disease spokesman for the Health Ministry Sotiris Tsiodras to an extraordinary high-level church meeting that was scheduled to begin at 16.00 on Monday, a spokesman said.

Following a telephone conversation between the archbishop and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, press spokesman Charis Konidaris said that the Standing Holy Synod would meet on the coronavirus emergency, and had invited professor Tsiodras for his opinion and suggestions.

The body will then hold its own meeting and decide on further steps, which Archbishop Ieronymos will announce first to the prime minister, then to the main opposition, Konidaris said.