TUI Suspension of Travel Activities Does Not Affect Greece at Present

ATHENS – TUI’s decision to suspend the majority of its travel operations ( organised trips, cruises, hotel groups) does not significantly affect Greece at present, a TUI official said to Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Monday.

The official noted that TUI’s activities in Greece are limited until the end of April, being restricted to just a few flights to Crete and Rhodes. At the same time, the group’s hotels in Greece do not begin to open until early May.

The decision, said the same source, mostly concerns year-round destinations like Spain or the Canary islands and the company’s concern is focused on the safe return of its customers from destinations hit by coronavirus.

Regarding Greece, the situation so far is under control, he said, though noting that this could change at any moment. There are currently no cancellations by TUI customers of tourist packages to Greece in August, with the company is currently hoping that the crisis will end soon.

Given that there can be no “safe” prediction, however, TUI said that it is closely monitoring developments and will decide its next move after the expiration of the Greek government’s decision to prohibit the operation of all tourist accommodation in the country between March 15 and April 30.

TUI operates 49 hotels in Greece and brought approximately 3 million tourists to the country in 2019.