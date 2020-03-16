Six-Year-Old Child Found Dead after Greek Island Fire

LESBOS, Greece – The body of a child about six years old was found dead in the ashes of a fire that broke out in the Moria Reception and Identification Centre (RIC) on Lesvos, the fire brigade announced on Monday.

The fire, which broke out in the asylum-seekers’ camp at the hotspot, was brought under control after burning one container, wooden shelters and tents.

Moria is Greece’s largest camp for refugees and migrants and remains severely overcrowded, with thousands sleeping outside the perimeter in tents, despite a government pledge made before the winter to improve conditions and move thousands to the Greek mainland.