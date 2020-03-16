Greece Slaps 14-Day Quarantine on All Who Enter to Fight Coronavirus

ATHENS – Greece is imposing a compulsory 14-day quarantine on anyone entering the country and extending shop closures to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

So far, all restaurants, bar and cafes have already shut down, except for deliveries and take-aways. Deputy government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said the expanded closures as of Wednesday would not affect supermarkets, pharmacies, banks or gas stations.

Peloni also said people were required to maintain a two-meter distance from each other in supermarket queues and to avoid cash payments by using credit or debit cards,

He said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his family had tested negative for the virus. Greece has 331 infected and four deaths.

Rumors of universal ban on circulation unfounded

“Rumours of a universal ban of all circulation are unfounded,” Peloni added on Monday during a press briefing, while noting that the government is taking steps to address the consequences of the coronavirus spread but that this will definitely not extend to the closure of supermarkets, pharmacies or fuel stations.

The briefing was held online, due to current circumstances.

She also said that traffic restrictions on vehicles entering downtown Athens will be lifted from Tuesday until the end of April.

Peloni also announced the suspension of the operation of all retail stores as of Wednesday, March 18.