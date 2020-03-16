Rumors of Universal Ban on Circulation Unfounded, Greek Gov’t Alt. Spokesperson Says

ATHENS – “Rumours of a universal ban of all circulation are unfounded,” alternate government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni said on Monday during a press briefing, while noting that the government is taking steps to address the consequences of the coronavirus spread but that this will definitely not extend to the closure of supermarkets, pharmacies or fuel stations.

The briefing was held online, due to current circumstances.

She also said that traffic restrictions on vehicles entering downtown Athens will be lifted from Tuesday until the end of April.

Moreover, she noted that those who come to Greece from abroad will be required to self-isolate at home in for 14 days.

Peloni also announced the suspension of the operation of all retail stores as of Wednesday, March 18.