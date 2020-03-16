Cyprus Airways Suspends All Scheduled Flights until April 30

NICOSIA – Cyprus Airways on Monday announced the suspension of all planned flights from March 17 until April 30, following additional measures announced by the Cypriot government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Passengers affected by the decision will be informed by e-mail and will be eligible for a full refund or to swap their tickets for a flight after May 1 without additional charge.

Passengers that bought their ticket directly from Cyprus Airways should contact the airline, while the rest should contact their travel agent.