Greek Cash & Carry Sector Reports Higher Sales Due to Coronavirus

ATHENS – The Cash & Carry sector is reporting strong sales growth rate because of the coronavirus, with C&C sales rising by 9.7 pct in the last few weeks, Nielsen said in a report on Monday. Food & Beverage recorded the biggest growth rates (12.2 pct) – this category accounts for 64.5 pct of total turnover. Nielsen, in a report released last week said that supermarket sales grew 23.9 pct in the last few weeks, with the highest growth rates recorded in Thessaloniki (36.4 pct), Macedonia-Thrace (29.4 pct) and Attica (29.1 pct).

