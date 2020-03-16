Greek Police Make 127 Coronavirus-Related Arrests since Thursday

ATHENS – The Hellenic Police on Monday announced that there had been 127 arrests linked to the violation of measures for preventing and containing the spread of coronavirus in Greece since last Thursday, across the country.

The total number of recorded violations reached 122.

According to the police, arrests have been made in the following areas: 48 in Attica, 25 in Western Greece, 10 in Thessaly, seven in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, seven in the South Aegean, five in Western Macedonia, five in Central Macedonia, five in Crete, four in the Peloponnese, three in Thessaloniki, three in Central Greece, two in Epirus, two in the North Aegean and one in the Ionian islands.

The violations recorded involved the illegal operation of businesses such as hairdressers, cafes, restaurants, tavernas, grill houses, bakeries, pastry shops and others, whose operation is temporarily prohibited.

According to Greek police, market inspections are continuing with undiminished frequency in order to safeguard public health.