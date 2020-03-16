Gianaris Closes Office as Precaution Due to Coronavirus Crisis

ASTORIA – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris announced on March 15 that his district office will be closed indefinitely as a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“While there is no positive indication for COVID-19 in my office or among my staff, we will not be taking any meetings or walk-in appointments at this time in order to prevent further spread of coronavirus. My staff and I will be working remotely via phone and email and will continue to be available to anyone who needs assistance,” said Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris.

Residents seeking assistance can contact the office by email: gianaris@nysenate.gov or by phone at 718-728-0960.

Calls will be forwarded to staff for prompt attention.

The office will remain closed until further notice.