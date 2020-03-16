TNH Honors Educator of the Year Voula Makrinou

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY – The National Herald on March 12 honored Educator of the Year Voula Makrinou for her dedication, professionalism, and ethics in the especially demanding field of education.

Makrinou teaches at the Greek Afternoon Schools at the Annunciation community in Manhattan, St. Demetrios in Jamaica, and St. Demetrios in Merrick. She has been with the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church since 2003 and holds a BA and an MA from Queens College.

Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the event was not open to the public as has been the case every year. Instead a private event was held and the award was bestowed at the newspaper’s offices by TNH Advisor to the Publisher, Antonis H. Diamataris, in the presence of the honoree’s close relatives, her mother, Evangelia, and her brother, Helias.