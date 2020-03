I have been observing – from the moment Turkish President Erdogan opened his “border gates” with Greece to migrants/refugees in late February – former Prime Minister and opposition leader Alexis Tsipras, and have noted that he has remained silent.

He has not been indulging in his usual attacks on the government.

And not only that. In his interview with the Mega channel, he took a big step in the right direction: he supported the government, saying Mitsotakis did well to close the …