Greece Bans Cruise Ships, Tightens Coronavirus Regulations

ATHENS – Avoiding a total lockdown from now despite a rapid spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Greece’s New Democracy government will bar cruise ships, close borders with Albania and North Macedonia, with some exceptions, stop flights to and from Spain and finally end passenger ship service to Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe.

Greek citizens, as well as permanent residence of Greece, will still be allowed to cross from Albania and North Macedonia and the movements of goods will be allowed, although Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis so far hasn’t decided to shut down everything, with the Church of Greece still planning to deliver Holy Communion.

The Greek Olympic Committee said that the Olympic flame handover ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Games scheduled for March 19 will be held without an audience or journalists present, said Reuters.