ATHENS – The Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases Professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Saturday evening briefed reporters on the latest figures regarding the spread of the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in Greece, the virus that causes the COVID-19 infection.

He announced 38 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the coronavirus confirmed patients total in Greece to 228.

Tsiodras reiterated the importance of avoiding crowding.