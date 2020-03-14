Three Coronavirus Fatalities Confirmed in Greece

ATHENS – The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported the deaths of a 90-year-old Greek man who was admitted with pneumonia in Ptolemais General Hospital on March 11, and of a 67-year-old man who was admitted in Zakynthos General Hospital on March 12.

Both patients had serious underlying health issues and lost their lives to COVID-19, the infection caused by the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The 90-year-old man’s son and daughter-in-law are being treated in Ptolemais General Hospital’s negative pressure unit.

Greece reported its first death from the new coronavirus on Thursday, a 66-year old man from the group of people who were infected during a trip to the Holy Lands. The patient had underlying health problems and was admitted to hospital on March 2.