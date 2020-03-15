Rep. John Sarbanes Releases Update on Coronavirus

BALTIMORE, MD – U.S. Representative John Sarbanes (D-Maryland) on March 13 released an important update on the coronavirus. The text of the update from Rep. Sarbanes, who represents Maryland’s Third Congressional District, follows:

This is obviously an unsettling time for our country and for all Marylanders. But I have every confidence that, by pulling together, we will get to the other side of this public health crisis.

As you know, last week, Congress passed and the President signed an $8.3 billion package of emergency funding, which would help federal, state and local governments fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and keep Americans safe. In the coming days, I will provide you with regular updates on additional steps Congress takes to address the virus. I will also share information on efforts being undertaken in Maryland by our state and local health agencies.

Yesterday, Maryland implemented a number of important measures, including:

All Maryland public schools will close from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

All Maryland hospitals will restrict visitors — one person per patient.

All events with more than 250 people are canceled.

All non-essential state workers will telework.

No visits will be allowed at state prisons.

The Port of Baltimore’s cruise ship terminal will close.

The Maryland National Guard has been activated to assist as directed by public health officials.

These are extraordinary actions, but they will help mitigate the spread of coronavirus in our state.

Each and every one of us can do our part too. We should limit our travel and our movements and avoid large crowds. We should frequently wash our hands, sanitize our work and living spaces, and resist touching our eyes, noses and mouths. We should avoid close contact with people who are sick and if we’re the ones who are sick, we should stay home.

As we address this public health emergency, I wanted to share other information that you may find useful. See below for a list of coronavirus resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Maryland Department of Health, along with information from local health agencies across Maryland’s Third Congressional District.

More information on the coronavirus is available on the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.