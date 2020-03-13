Municipality of Athens Announces Measures against Coronavirus

ATHENS – The Municipality of Athens on Friday announced on Friday it will move transactions to online ones, so that Athenians do not have to be physically present to take care of their business with the city.

Among other measures for the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus it said it would carry out the disinfection of roads, sidewalks, squares, benches and bus stops.

In addition, all public playgrounds will remain closed for the next two weeks, and car and motorcycle registration plates that were removed by police or turned in by car owners up to March 12 will be returned by the municipal police.

The Municipal Medical Center located at Sarantaporou 4, Ano Patisia, will operate as a medical center for coronavirus tests as of March 16, for citizens referred to the center by the National Public Health Organization (EODY), which can be reached on 210-5212054.