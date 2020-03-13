Greek Coronavirus Numbers Broken down by Age, Region

ATHENS – The new data for coronavirus incidence showed 190 people tested positive as of Friday, with another 36 suspected cases being tested.

Of the 190, 11 are so-called ‘orphan’ cases (unknown source or contact), and of the 11, 9 are in the Attica region.

Of the total, 47 are hospitalized and 5 are in intensive care. Greece has recorded one death so far from coronavirus.

In terms of age breakdown, most (79) belong to the 40-44 age group, 47 are over 65 years of age, and there are 7 cases aged from 0 to 17 years of age.

In terms of geographic distribution, the cases are as follows: Athens 85, Ilia prefecture 40, Achaia prefecture 9, Thessaloniki 6, East Attica region 5, Zakynthos island 4 and Kastoria 3.

A total of 2,700 lab tests have been carried out in total, with 1,000 of these occurring the last 48 hours.