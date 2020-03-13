EMBCA Postpones Upcoming Events Due to Coronavirus

NEW YORK – EMBCA (East Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance) sent an announcement on March 13 about the postponement of the organization’s highly anticipated, upcoming events.

The text of the announcement follows:

With the recent spread of COVID-19/ Coronavirus currently disrupting our daily lives, the current confusion as to how long it will take to get things back and closer to normal, and our mutual efforts to help limit exposure and spread of the virus the Officers and Board of EMBCA have decided, with our participating associates, to postpone our upcoming events through May. The revised dates for these events will be announced in the near future when and as appropriate.

We sincerely honor and treasure your constant support of our events and apologize for any inconvenience that this decision may cause but it is our sincere hope that this logical approach and decision is understood currently to be in everyone’s best interest. Our regards to you and your families during these problematic times and wish and hope for your and their continued safety and vigilance during this period. Thank you.

Upcoming EMBCA Events:

March 21: AHEPA Franklin Delano Roosevelt Commemoration & FDR Lecture- Hyde Park – POSTPONED

March 26: “We are all Greeks”: Hellenes and Philhellenes in the War of Independence – Union League Club – POSTPONED

April 9: “A Taste of Hellas” with Hermes Expo International Panel Discussion on Importing/ Exporting/ Tourism – 3 West Club – POSTPONED

April 23: The State of NYC Development, Design & Construction – 2020 Spring Panel Discussion- Russian Tea Room – POSTPONED

May 28: 4th Annual Hellenic Rembetika/Harlem Blues Concert – St. Peter’s Church – POSTPONED