Constantinides Calls for Borough-Wide Absentee Ballot Program amid Virus Concerns

QUEENS, NY – On March 13, Costa Constantinides urged the Board of Elections to institute a borough-wide absentee ballot program amid coronavirus concerns:

“I urge Governor Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio, and the Board of Elections to immediately institute a borough-wide absentee ballot program that will provide every Queens resident the ability to vote-by-mail in this special election. We can keep our residents safe and maintain our democracy at the same time.

“There is no immediate evidence that the number of coronavirus cases will decrease any time soon. Indefinitely postponing elections would be a grave mistake. This will give Donald Trump a dangerous precedent to abuse his power and postpone the Presidential election this November. We should not play politics with our democracy.

“By providing all Queens residents the ability to vote by absentee ballot via mail, we ensure we fill a vitally important office that assists Queens residents, with a democratically elected leader, in this moment of crisis. The Board of Elections has the capacity to mail ballots to all registered voters and allow voters to return the ballots in a secure envelope with prepaid postage. This is the best way to ensure that we keep the integrity of our elections while keeping everyone safe.

“A time of crisis is exactly when we need to maintain our elections, laws, and rules.”

Costa Constantinides currently serves in the New York City Council, where he represents western Queens and chairs the Committee on Environmental Protection. His legislative accomplishments include the Climate Mobilization Act, a Green New Deal for New York City, as well as the historic 80% reduction by 2050 of carbon emissions commitment. Costa lives in his native Astoria with his wife and son.

For more information, visit: www.votecosta.com.