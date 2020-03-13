Greek Post Anounces Preventive Measures against Coronavirus

ATHENS – Hellenic Post (ELTA) on Friday announced the implementation of preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus, which include the immediate disinfection of its branches and the company’s vehicles.

ELTA stressed that they take all the necessary measures to ensure a smooth postal service nationwide, and issued a set of recommendations for customers:

– Do not overcrowd post offices, and keep the necessary distances from each other.

– Follow the instructions of postal officials.

– Use debit/credit cards preferably and avoid using cash.

– Attach the stamps using only the available stamp moisteners.

– Take the necessary personal protective and hygiene measures when contacting postal workers.

For all inquiries that do not require physical presence, customers can call ELTA on 8001182000.