AGAPW Accepting Applications for Scholarships thru Mar. 15, Celebration on Mar. 31

NEW YORK – The Association of Greek American Professional Women (AGAPW) is currently accepting applications for the following scholarships:

The Katerina Navab Excellence Tuition Scholarship on Humanities

The Amalia Colombos Excellence Tuition Scholarship on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math)

The scholarships offer $1,500 each annually and are awarded to female Greek-American students enrolled in a four year accredited Bachelor’s program in the tri-state area, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Selection criteria are based on academic excellence, contribution to the community, and financial need. The applicant must submit a personal statement, a financial statement, and university documents indicating status of enrollment and grades.

Applications are accepted between January 1 and March 15.

The scholarships will be awarded in March in honor of AGAPW’s Greek American Woman of the Year.

For further questions on applying for a scholarship or offering to donate to our scholarship fund, please contact Dr. Aphrodite Navab at desireenavab@yahoo.com.

http://agapw.org/site/awards

The AGAPW Excellence Tuition Scholarships will be awarded on Tuesday, March 31, 7-9 PM at the 3 West Club, The Solarium, 3 West 51st Street in Manhattan, at the organization’s Women’s History Month and 10th Anniversary Celebration. The musical program will be curated by Nektarios Antoniou.

The Association of Greek American Professional Women (AGAPW) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, charitable and educational organization under Section 402 of the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York. It was founded in New York City in March of 2010 and it is an independent organization, started by and run by women on a volunteer, pro bono basis. The organization is seeking to expand career opportunities and promote community and leadership building among Greek-American professional women by forging collaborations among ourselves and establishing partnerships with other organizations inside and outside the Greek-American community.

More information is available online: agapw.org.

Tickets for the celebration are available on Eventbrite, search AGAPW.