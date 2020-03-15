Going on in Greek-American Community

THRU MAY 13

MANHATTAN – The art exhibition Occupy #1, New York opens at the Consulate

General of Greece, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan, on Thursday, Feb. 13 and runs through Wednesday, May 13. Eirini Linardaki invited 28 artists (most of whom are locally based) to occupy the administrative spaces of the Consulate General of Greece in New York. The project is organized with the Greek Consulate General in New York with the support of the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in the USA. More information is available on Facebook and by phone: 212-988-5500.

MARCH 13

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute invites all to attend AHI Greek Night at Kellari Seafood Taverna, 1700 K Street NW in Washington, DC, on Friday, Mar. 13, for dinner at 7 PM, and music and dancing at 8 PM. Enjoy a four-course menu and unlimited wine at the event. More information and tickets available online: ahiworld.org. For six tickets or more, call AHI’s offices, 202-785-8430.

MARCH 14

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute presents its Breakfast and Briefing on the Eastern Mediterranean on Saturday, Mar. 14, 9:30-11 AM, at the Capitol Hilton, 16th and K Streets NW in Washington, DC. The event is part of the AHI Awards Weekend, which includes the 45th Anniversary Hellenic Heritage Achievement and National Public Service Awards Dinner also on March 14 at the Capitol Hilton. Tickets are now available online: ahiworld.org.

PHILADELPHIA – The Greek American Heritage Society of Philadelphia presents its 6th Annual Photo Tour, Greek Diners and Restaurants: The Start of the American Dream, on Saturday, Mar. 14, 6:30-9:30 PM, at the University of the Arts, Solmssen Court and CBS Auditorium in Hamilton Hall, 320 South Broad Street in Philadelphia. More information and tickets are available on Eventbrite, search: Greek Diners and Restaurants The Start of the American Dream.

MARCH 15

ASTORIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York and the Hellenic American Opera Company present Greek Opera and the Greek Revolution on Sunday, Mar. 15, 6 PM at the Stathakion Center 22-51 29th Street in Astoria. The concert features works by Pavlos Carrer, Spyridon Samaras, and Theophrastos Sakellaridis. Admission is free. More information is available by phone: 718-204-6500.

MARCH 20

BOSTON, MA – Our Lenten Journey – Talk and Meal for GOYA ages 12-18 at the Annunciation Cathedral, 514 Parker Street in Boston, with Cathedral Dean, Fr. Demetrios Tonias, on Friday, Mar. 20 at 7 PM, following the Salutations to the Theotokos. More information is available by phone: 617-731-6633.

MARCH 21

MANHATTAN – Making its North American debut on Saturday, March 21, 7:30 PM, Theophanes the Greek by composer Savvas Karantzias will be performed to benefit the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center. Karantzias will be in attendance from Greece to see the premiere of his work at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, 337 East 74th Street in Manhattan. The concert will feature notable soprano Eleni Calenos and Anthoula Katsimatides as the narrator. Along with the high patronage of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, the concert is also under the auspices of the Consulate of Greece in New York. Tickets are $100 available online: archcathedralchoir.com. The evening of music features the musical direction of Evey Simon along with associate director, Costas Tsourakis, and the Cathedral Choir and Orchestra. More information is available online: www.thecathedralnyc.org.

HYDE PARK, NY – The AHEPA Franklin Delano Roosevelt Commemoration & FDR Lecture takes place on Saturday, Mar. 21, beginning at 10:45 AM. EMBCA is honored to help sponsor the Harold Holzer FDR Lecture at Hyde Park in 2020 and to join the AHEPA Hellenic Cultural Commission, AHEPA Empire State District # 6, and AHEPA Delphi Chapter # 25 in their event to commemorate U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) their dearly departed AHEPA Chapter member on the 75th Anniversary of the presentation of the Bust commissioned by the Delphi Chapter #25 at the FDR Presidential Library and Home National Historical Site in 1945 in Hyde Park. The event takes place at The Henry A. Wallace Center at the FDR Presidential Library and Home, 114 Estates Lane in Hyde Park. Tickets are $29. More information is available on Eventbrite, search AHEPA #25 Commemorating 75th Anniversary of the Presentation of FDR Statue.

DEPTFORD, NJ – The Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley hosts the 2020 Eleftheria Awards Dinner on Saturday, Mar. 21, 6 PM, at Adelphia, 1750 Clements Bridge Road in Deptford, NJ. The 2020 Eleftheria Award will be presented to AHEPA Supreme President George Horiates. The event also announces the 2020 Philadelphia Greek Independence Parade Grand Marshal Consul General of the Republic of Panama, Georgia Athanasopulos. General admission is $75 and for students $25. More information is available online: hellenicfed.org.