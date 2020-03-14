Biden Routs Across Country Signal It’s Time To Heal

By Eraklis Diamataris March 14, 2020

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

It’s not the ‘sexiest’ or ‘flashiest’ of platforms, but former Vice President Joe Biden’s message of let’s hit a national reset button, get back to normal and take it from there, appears to be working. From the stunning victories recorded on Super Tuesday last week (10 of 14 states) and his performance earlier this week (4/6 states with Washington too close to call), the country from the East, North, South and West have heard his message and they’re buying in. …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available