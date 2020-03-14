Biden Routs Across Country Signal It’s Time To Heal

It’s not the ‘sexiest’ or ‘flashiest’ of platforms, but former Vice President Joe Biden’s message of let’s hit a national reset button, get back to normal and take it from there, appears to be working. From the stunning victories recorded on Super Tuesday last week (10 of 14 states) and his performance earlier this week (4/6 states with Washington too close to call), the country from the East, North, South and West have heard his message and they’re buying in. …