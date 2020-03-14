Tuscon Offers Plethora of Greek Restaurants

There are Greek restaurants everywhere and Tuscon, Arizona has nine that were recommended by Tuscon, bringing a wide variety of dishes ranging from traditional like souvlaki to more sophisticated fare.

Athens on 4th Avenue is operated by Greek-born chef and owner Andreas Delfakis who offers delicacies such as his Kavakia seafood stew as well as Gleekathakia sweetbreads.

Fronimo’s Greek Cafe – Cretan George and Utah-born, army chef Tracy Fronimakas opened the restaurant in 1995. Try the rizogalo, rice pudding for dessert.

Greek House is a fast-casual place that caters to university students and workers who favor the Helio Pita, Helio Salad and Helio Fries, all featuring feta.

It’s Greek to Me has specialty items like Kefalograviera cheese with brandy, clarified butter, and lemon.

Opa Time Gyros and Salads moved to the American Eat Co. Opa’s Best Greek American Cuisine provides complimentary mezedes and huge entrees.

Pappoule’s menu features grilled lamb chops, humus, gyros and Greek salads.

Pelio Grill Greek Taverna has been run by George Markou with recipes from his parent’s village of Alli Meria on the Aegean.

Urban Pita has standards but also Steak Shawarma with Tahini, Greek Salad, and Baklava.