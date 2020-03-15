Restaurateur Rizakos Brings His Maryland Town Greek Food

Reistertown, Maryland will get a taste of what restaurant developer Elias Rizakos has been doing for 50 years when Maria’s will open, featuring Greek food as well as American and Italian fare too.

He has gotten approval for the transfer of the liquor license for the property he developed so the restaurant can sell beer, wine and liquor, staples that most customers want with their meals.

Rizakos, who lives in Reisterstown, “owns a substantial number of properties,” his attorney David Mister told the news site Patch. Rizakos also owns 7 West Bistro in Towson and his wife owns the Hazelwood Inn. Rizakos started the original Maria’s in 1981.

“When we acquired this real estate as well as the license … there was a possibility of bringing a tenant,” Mister told the Baltimore County liquor board. “He’s elected to do it himself,” he said.

Rizakos is the Vice-President of Pan-Gregorian Enterprises, a food service cooperative led by leading members of the Greek-American community and he’s well known in the Baltimore area for his restaurants and in politics, donating to Republican causes.

The Hazelwood Inn has been operating for some 27 years.