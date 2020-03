ATHENS – No one wants it and most doubt it could happen but what would happen after a Turkish or Greek fighter pilot or Naval captain got an itchy trigger finger or an accidental conflict broke out over the seas, the skies or Turkey sending thousands of refugees and migrants to the Greek border and pushing provocations?

This isn’t 100 years ago and war is now more sophisticated, electronic and swifter, with Greece and Turkey adjoining countries, further eclipsing the problems …