Lt. Kounalakis: Gender Parity Leads to Better Outcomes

The year 2020 is symbolic for women. In the United States, this year celebrates the 100th anniversary of women wining the right to vote. 2020 is also a crucial year for gender equality and empowerment of both women and girls worldwide. The United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) emphasizes that in 2020, the global community marks the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women and the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, …