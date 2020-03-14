The “E” Takes Center Stage at AHEPA’s Orlando National Convention

The “E” in AHEPA (American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association) takes center stage at the organization’s Orlando National Convention, July 19-26, with the Hellenic History Tournament, an AHEPA-sponsored project involving kids in grades 8-12, who compete in teams for educational and tournament honors.

The Tournament was founded by Nicholas Nikas, a former IBM executive and a distinguished Past Supreme Governor of AHEPA from Old Greenwich, CT. It was his dream to encourage Greek-American youth to know the history of their ancestors while …