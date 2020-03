We have officially entered into the coronavirus era.

Our lives are changing by the day – if not by the hour.

The developments are occurring at a blistering pace.

We see the chips falling all around us. Look at what is happening on the stock exchanges.

We are beginning to be governed by fear; hopefully it won’t turn into a panic, because that will deprive us of our logic. It will lead us to wrong and harmful actions.

There are quite a few unpleasant examples …