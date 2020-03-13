Greek Railways Offers to Exchange Tickets for Future Journey with One Year Deadline

ATHENS – Hellenic Railways (TRAINOSE) on Friday announced that, taking into account the current situation caused by coronavirus and respecting the wishes of its customers to either cancel or postpone their journey, it intends to offer a number of flexible options.

Specifically, passengers with fixed-date tickets will be able to exchange their ticket for a journey coupon of the same value and a one-year duration.

Additonally, the company noted that “from the first day that the measures against coronavirus were announced, [TRAINOSE] has been in constant contact with the responsible agencies and follows a cleaning and disinfection protocol, while it has also incorporated the European Union’s directives for the maximum protection of employees and passengers’ health.”