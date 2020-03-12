Some 90 People Have Died of Influenza this Winter in Greece

ATHENS – A total of 90 people have lost their lives from influenza so far this winter season, including 7 people in the last week, health authorities reported on Thursday evening.

Of these, 72 were treated at intensive care units, while 18 were not. Of the 90, 83 patients belonged to high-risk groups, and only 33 of the deceased were vaccinated against the flu.

A total of 238 cases of confirmed influenza have so far been recorded this winter.

According to the National Public Health Organization, the flu is still in a period of increased activity with a downward trend.