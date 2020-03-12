Theaters, Cultural Venues to Shut down Due to Coronavirus in Greece; Museums to Limit Visitors

ATHENS – Theaters and cultural event facilities will shut down for 14 days as part of measures to contain the coronavirus epidemic, the Ministry of Culture said on Thursday, citing decisions by the National Public Health Organization (EODY) and the Ministry of Health.

Museums will be open but will place restrictions on the number of visitors at each time.

“Museum staff must ensure that in every exhibition room – depending on its size – there are no more than 20-30 people at a time,” an announcement by the Culture Ministry said. “The same holds for large number of visitors waiting at ticket booths.”

It added that “archaeological sites will operate normally, unless there is a different directive. The archaeological sites of Achaia, Ilia and Zakynthos in particular, must follow earlier directives by EODY.”