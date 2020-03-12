White House’s Annual Greek Independence Day Event Has Been Cancelled

WASHINGTON – Another gathering of a mass of people has been cancelled due to the coronavirus. This time it’s the annual event at the White House commemorating Greek Independence Day which was slated to be on March 18.

This will be the first time in decades that members of the Greek American diaspora will not pass through the gates of the White House, in audience of the President of the United States in an event with both real and symbolic importance. In addition to the president, many members of the government and high-ranking community leaders both from Greece and the Greek diaspora are on hand for the event.

The likelihood that the event would not take place started to creep up in recent days but it was officially postponed Wednesday afternoon, similarly to other events that were to be held at the White House.

Greek Diaspora Events Continue To Be Cancelled

Additionally to the White House, the cancellations of Greek community events continues at a dizzying pace. Events that were coordinated weeks and sometimes months in advance are falling to the wayside as the, now officially termed, pandemic has discouraged any large social gatherings.

The community of Saint Demetrios of Astoria cancelled its Lent Feast that was scheduled for March 22, The Federation of Greek-Cypriot Societies also cancelled their commemorative event for the fighters of EOKA which was scheduled for April 5.

The Patras Society of New York postponed, likely until the fall, the concert event called “Global Inheritance” which was to be dedicated to the Anthem of the Olympic Games, penned by Kostis Palamas, the namesake of the Patras Society in New York, with artists from Greece and the Greek diaspora.

Finally, the club of “Panagia i Protioussa” announced the cancellation of its general meeting for elections and its annual remembrance ceremony which was scheduled fro Sunday, March 15.

As of the time of writing, it hasn’t been specified when these events will get rescheduled.