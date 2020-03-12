MItsotakis: Greece, Europe Face Asymmetrical Threat at Land, Sea Borders

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday received European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson at Maximos Mansion, emphasizing that Greece and Europe face an asymmetric threat at sea and land borders.

Turkey, he said, exploits oppressed people as geopolitical pawns, a development that no longer constitutes a migration problem only, but a matter of national security.

Mitsotakis called for the proportional allocation of refugee flows from the first host countries to the other member states.

The meeting came shortly after the announcement of an agreement reached Thursday between the Ministry of Migration and Asylum and the European Commission for the voluntary transfer of another 5,000 asylum seekers to their home countries, funded by the European Union.

Together with the transfer of another 10,000 refugees to the Greek mainland, returns are an essential decongestion factor, Mitsotakis added.