Emirates Suspends All Flights from Newark to Athens until April 3

NEW YORK – Travelers taking advantage of the discounted fares on Emirates will feel the impact of measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus as the airline announced on March 12 the suspension of many flights to affected countries including the U.S. and Greece. Emirates flights from Newark to Athens have been suspended from March 13 to April 3.

Emirates’ announcement included the flights that have been suspended to the following destinations (as of March 12):

Americas

Fort Lauderdale:March 13-31

New York JFK – Milan: March 11-April 3

New York EWR – Athens: March 13-April 3

Europe

Venice: From March 12-April 3

Milan: From March 13-April 3

Bologna:From March 13-April 3

Rome:From March 14-April 3

Far East

Guangzhou:From February 5 until further notice

Shanghai:From February 5 until further notice

Bangkok – Hong Kong: From March 9-31



Gulf, Middle East

Kuwait: From March 14-31

Tehran: From February 26 until further notice

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: From March 9 until further notice (except special flightsfrom March 12-15)

Emirates also announced “We have implemented fee waivers for changes to bookings made on or before 31 March 2020, and are offering bonus tier miles and reduced tier travel requirement to help Skywards members retain their status.”

More information is available on the Emirates website: emirates.com.