Greek PM Mitsotakis Chairs Meeting on Coronavirus Epidemic’s Impact on Labour

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a broad meeting on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy and on labour relations, with the participation of the finance, development and labour ministries.

During the meeting, the prime minister called on ministers to fully record the impact on workers and businesses at every stage of the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the virus, and asked for a corresponding plan on the measures to be taken by the state, given that the situation now concerns a completely different economic environment.

This new environment demands measures to protect public health and support workers and businesses which, based on best estimates, will impose different rules at European level than those originally envisaged in the Stability and Growth Pact or the enhanced surveillance regime. The Greek government has noted that it will take all necessary steps in the light of developments to mitigate the inevitable repercussions for the economy and workers.

On Friday, March 13, the finance, development and labour ministers will meet again to re-evaluate the situation and plan the policies to be launched in the coming days, taking into account the decisions of the European Central Bank and the Eurogroup.