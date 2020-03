A surprise nightmare, from out of the depths of history. One of those dangers we thought we had neutralized with the incredible advances in technology, is marching across the world: a pandemic.

The coronavirus.

A nightmare that is even darker due to the fact that we don’t know basic things about the disease.

Is our reaction too exaggerated? How long will it last?

The lack of information and the uncertainty it causes make the problem possibly worse than it actually is.

This all …