Dr. Thomas Papadimos Awarded Fulbright All-Disciplines Award

COLUMBUS, OH – Greek-American Dr. Thomas Papadimos, clinical professor of anesthesiology in the College of Medicine at The Ohio State University (OSU), has been awarded a Fulbright All-Disciplines Award to Athens, Greece.

Dr. Papadimos will teach a palliative medicine course and a mechanical circulatory support course at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens School of Medicine during October-December 2020, OSU announced through its Office of International Affairs.

Through this Fulbright, Dr. Papadimos hopes to bring the Ohio State College of Medicine and University of Athens School of Medicine into a closer, collaborative partnership in research and faculty exchange, especially now that both universities have signed their second five-year memorandum of understanding.

“I hope to provide subject matter for students and residents in Greece on these topics because of the recent flight of many physicians from Greece due to the 2008 debt crisis, which 12 years later still affects the country,” Dr. Papadimos said in the news release.

Dr. Papadimos is a founding member of the American College of Academic International Medicine and has been a visiting professor for six years at the University of Athens and at Wenzhou Medical University in Wenzhou, China.

He told The National Herald about his Greek roots, “My father was born in Desfina, Greece in 1917 and came to the U.S. in 1950, and my mother was born in Toledo, Ohio in 1920; her parents came from Sparta and Corinth in 1916.”

He added, “I was born in Toledo, Ohio (1953). I am a retired U.S. Navy Medical Officer and graduated from the Medical College of Ohio in 1978. I have done post graduate training at the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health, the Mayo Clinic, and the University of South Florida.”

More information about the Fulbright Scholar Program is available online: fulbright.osu.edu.