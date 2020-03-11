No Fear of Food and Goods Shortages, Says Greek Development Ministry

ATHENS – Deputy Minister of Development and Investments Nikos Papathanassis on Wednesday said that there is no issue of food and goods shortages during the coronavirus scare, after a meeting with supermarket representatives.

The possibility of extending store opening hours was also discussed, while the ministry will be informed twice daily about any problems with the availability of goods.

Also on Wednesday the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reported that there are no reports to date of current shortages or disruptions in the supply of medicines available in the EU due to the coronavirus epidemic, but is closely monitoring the potential impact of the virus’ spread on the drug supply chain in the European Union.